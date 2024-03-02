Top track

Mark Farina

Space Banana
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Mark Farina

Mark Farina is a name that rings out across the entire global dance music industry. His non-stop touring, constant content creation, partnerships with legendary venues and record labels as well as his total commitment to showcasing the best new and old sch Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Mark Farina to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 min set.

Brooke Would will open.

Chad Clubb will close.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Farina

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

