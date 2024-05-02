Top track

Jeffrey Silverstein - Antelope Canyon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Jeffrey Silverstein, Bobby Lee, Joe Harvey-Whyte

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeffrey Silverstein - Antelope Canyon
Got a code?

About

Cosmic Country Revue...rides again! We are back at Paper Dress Vintage for another adult dose of cosmic country from the finest purveyours of the scene. Saddle up for a masterclass from Joe Harvey-Whyte, Bobby Lee and Jeffrey Silverstein

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Basement Tapes.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Harvey-Whyte, Bobby Lee, Jeffrey Silverstein

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs