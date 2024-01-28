DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come sing and dance in Brooklyn! Starts early and goes until you can't sing anymore! 18+ to Sing! 21+ to drink. Doors at 6PM. Beer and drink specials! All the songs you love + Spanish Classics for everyone
---¡Canta y baila en Brooklyn el domingo 28 de e...
Yes. Cover is $15 at the door. Please note that we ONLY ACCEPT CASH at the door.
Yes! Our kitchen will be open- it is cash only.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.