Karaoke Night! Spanish and English Songs

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:00 pm
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come sing and dance in Brooklyn! Starts early and goes until you can't sing anymore! 18+ to Sing! 21+ to drink. Doors at 6PM. Beer and drink specials! All the songs you love + Spanish Classics for everyone

---¡Canta y baila en Brooklyn el domingo 28 de e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Can I buy at the Door?

Yes. Cover is $15 at the door. Please note that we ONLY ACCEPT CASH at the door.

Is there food?

Yes! Our kitchen will be open- it is cash only.

