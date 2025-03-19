DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This pass allows entry and re-entry into the venue and is NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE AND ONLY VALID FOR PURCHASER.
Secure your spot for Miami Music Week 2024 at Jolene Sound Room Miami with the all-access pass! With purchase of this pass you get any...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.