Patrick Spicer: Special Taping

The Bill Murray
Sun, 31 Mar, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Patrick Spicer as he films his very first comedy special at his favourite venue in the world, and the home of UK comedy: The Bill Murray comedy club!

This show will be a taping of his funniest bits from the last few years, performed all over the UK a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Patrick Spicer

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

