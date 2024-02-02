DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHEFIN MIAMI

Arion Event Center
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsFort Lauderdale
$36.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nascido e criado na Favela da vila Kenedy no Rio de Janeiro, Chefin despontou na cena do Trap nacional em 2021 com o lançamento do projeto "invejoso" do Distrito 23. Com apenas 18 anos, o jovem rapper se tornou a sensação das mídias sociais em sua grande e...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chefin

Venue

Arion Event Center

2900 West Sample Road, Pompano Beach, Florida 33073, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.