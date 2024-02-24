Top track

Pathfinder

LINK pres. HÉCTOR OAKS

Link
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJBologna
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Il 24 Febbraio sbarca per la prima volta a Bologna Héctor Oaks, l’ambasciatore di KAOS label e maestro indiscusso sui piatti, che porterà in città la sua visione della techno in un mix di contemporaneità e brani selezionati dalla storia della cultura rave....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

