Sailor Moon Rave

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 18 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$36.57
About

Dive into the enchanting world of The Sailor Moon Rave! Immerse yourself in electrifying beats with DJ sets by Dj Bathwater ,Neon Prisms & More!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

