DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dive into the enchanting world of The Sailor Moon Rave! Immerse yourself in electrifying beats with DJ sets by Dj Bathwater ,Neon Prisms & More!
Don't miss the chance to flaunt your cosplay skills in the cosplay contest, with a grand prize awaiting the wi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.