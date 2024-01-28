Top track

Thom Yorke - Dawn Chorus

Thom Yorke 'ANIMA' séance d'écoute dans le noir

LISTENER
Sun, 28 Jan, 5:00 pm
PlaybackParis
€13

About

Les retardataires ne seront pas admis ! Veuillez arriver avant l’heure de début de votre session pour garantir l’entrée.

Découvrez ce disque acclamé dans toute sa gloire immersive lors des séances d'écoute inaugurales de Pitchblack Playback au LISTENER su...

Presented by Pitchblack Playback.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

LISTENER

10 Rue Vivienne, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open4:30 pm

