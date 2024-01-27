DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Privé at Reina (Austin)

Reina
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyAustin
$30.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join the Dark Circus for the first Privé of 2024 at Reina.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cirque Noir LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cirque Noir [DJ SET]

Reina

206 Trinity Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

