Julie Byrne

Silent Green
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€26.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Julie Byrne has moved through the world as a characteristically private artist largely outside the public eye. Her music becomes an immersive atmosphere summoning both the expansive and the intimate; the evocative songcraft transcends genre as it flows bet...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julie Byrne

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

