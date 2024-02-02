Top track

Taela

Hotel Ziggy
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

TAELA's music is known for its ability to connect deeply with listeners, drawing from her own personal experiences. Her TikTok following has doubled since the life’s a bitch EP release, while “trophy” and “good in bed” have each had over 20,000 UGC creates...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TAELA

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

