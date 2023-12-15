DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vinyl Tap 215

48 Record Bar
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
Please join us for a happy-hour-into-evening special set from Vinyl Tap 215, an "ecosystem of like minded creatives who were drawn to each other by a mutual loveof records. We learn and grow together as families do."

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by 48 Record Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

