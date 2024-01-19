DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Some Weird Sin DJs play a heady mix of old school punk, high-octane rock n roll, new wave, and indie floor fillers.
Expect to hear: Iggy, Bowie, Ramones, Siouxsie, Pixies and much more.
RSVP for your free ticket - £6 OTD!
Last entry 1am.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs