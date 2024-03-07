Top track

Voina - Oceani

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VOINA

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Selling fast
€12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Voina - Oceani
Got a code?

About

VOINA | LIVE _ MILANO

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Tube Music
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Voina

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.