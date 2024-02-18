Top track

La vita fino a qui

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dente - L'Amore non è bello in concerto, Roma

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
Selling fast
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La vita fino a qui
Got a code?

About

Per tutta la settimana di San Valentino, in occasione della ristampa de

“L’amore non è bello” in doppio vinile, Dente sarà impegnato in un mini tour di 5 date in cui suonerà integralmente l’album insieme ad una band speciale e allargata. Non mancheranno b...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Dente

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.