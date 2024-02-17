DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
What better than a stop off in the JB's basement than the first leg of their UK-wide daytime tours? The legendary Stanton Sessions start here!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.