Stanton Sessions - Manchester

Joshua Brooks
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 3:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

What better than a stop off in the JB's basement than the first leg of their UK-wide daytime tours? The legendary Stanton Sessions start here!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Stanton Warriors

Joshua Brooks

106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG
Doors open3:00 pm
350 capacity

