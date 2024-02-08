DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Letters To Myself

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £7.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Letters to Myself

A piece devised by the whole Year 13 company in response to the theme of empowerment.

12A (Must be 12 or older unless accompanied by an adult)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The BRIT Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

