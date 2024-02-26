Top track

Baby, You Ain't Looking Right

PowerSolo

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I've spun — physically and digitally — the A-side's "Backstab" (Transfixing Motherfucker by POWERSOLO) well over 200 times in 2022. Describing its brilliance would cost me too many words, so I'll just say that every time a Quentin Tarantino movie is made w...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PowerSolo

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

