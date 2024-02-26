DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I've spun — physically and digitally — the A-side's "Backstab" (Transfixing Motherfucker by POWERSOLO) well over 200 times in 2022. Describing its brilliance would cost me too many words, so I'll just say that every time a Quentin Tarantino movie is made w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.