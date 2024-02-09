Top track

Jungle Cakes : London

XOYO
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jungle Cakes’ XOYO sessions gather together the finest selectas in the land to get all crew moving to the rowdy jungle drum and bass mayhem. Hitting the famous Shoreditch basement this time we have the legendary General Levy, our own Ed Solo and the inimit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
General Levy, Deekline, Killa P and 3 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

