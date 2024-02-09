DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jungle Cakes’ XOYO sessions gather together the finest selectas in the land to get all crew moving to the rowdy jungle drum and bass mayhem. Hitting the famous Shoreditch basement this time we have the legendary General Levy, our own Ed Solo and the inimit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.