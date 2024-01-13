DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cuntry Club

La Marbrerie
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cuntry Club présente sa première soirée à Paris à la Marbrerie en l'honneur de la sortie de sa première compilation Matena Stelo.

La soirée proposera un savant mélange de reggaeton, post club, et bass music.

▰▰ Pour l'occasion Dj Under Arrest invite :

▰...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maoupa Mazzocchetti, Nahshi

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open10:00 pm

