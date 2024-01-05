Top track

J. Raise, Jr - Sunshine

J. Raise, JR Dj-set - MusicaLucis Festival 2023

Portici delle Teresiane
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
J. Raise, Jr offrirà una selezione capace di far viaggiare nell’evoluzione del genere che ha più influenzato il suo percorso artistico: l’Hip-Hop. Partendo dai grandi classici fino ai confini del nu jazz, del neo soul e del broken beat.

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Portici delle Teresiane

Via Antonio Fogazzaro, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
