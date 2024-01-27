DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dog Sport + supports

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come January 27th, we'll be bringing the very best of bands up & down the UK. Featuring Dog Sport with their Liverpudlian, gothic post-punk, heavy, electric noise rock from Clay Pigeon Shooting - all the way from Dublin - and midwest indie rock from London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by the Old Blue Last.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kissing on Camera, Clay Pigeon Shooting

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.