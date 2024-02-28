DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anaju

Sala Clamores
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Anaju, cantante y compositora, presenta en concierto su álbum “Rayo”.

Es un recorrido de sonidos contemporáneos donde Anaju juega con varios estilos musicales. Desde guitarras españolas con aires del flamenco, melodías pop, dark sounds o hasta toques rave...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Anaju

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

