Le Club x Palosanto present Caiiro, Oktave, Auguste

Madarae
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le Club x Palosanto present CAIIRO, Oktave & Auguste

Join us for a transcendent night as we welcome the phenomenal CaiiroSA to our stage for his San Francisco Debut.

CAIIRO is an emblem of African house music’s resurgence the global scene. Drawing inspir...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Palosanto.
Caiiro, Oktave, AUGUSTE

Madarae

46 Minna Street, San Francisco, California 94105, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

