Top track

Deeeep End

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OMNOM

EOS Lounge
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
$6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deeeep End
Got a code?

About

OMNOM returns with Masgoon for a classic thursday bender 😜

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

OMNOM

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.