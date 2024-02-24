Top track

Chus & Ceballos, Carlos Manaca, DJ Chus & Pablo Ceballos - Strong Rhythm

Mike Nervous BDay: Pablo Ceballos + William Djoko

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since forming Nervous Records in 1991, founder and president Mike Weiss, AKA Mike Nervous, has become a major part of the New York nightlife landscape.

On Feb 24 we're throwing an all-out celebration for Mike’s birthday at SILO.

We're looking forward...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Nervous Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pablo Ceballos, William Kouam Djoko, Luna Mar

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

