Lady Haha Presents: Period Power; A Comedy Show About Periods & Beyond!

Club Congress
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Wednesday January 10th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm | $15

21+

Lady Haha Comedy presents...

PERIOD POWER; A COMEDY SHOW ABOUT PERIODS, AND BEYOND!

Hold on to your diva cups because you're in for a treat! Enjoy a bloody hilarious variety-comedy show all about periods, and beyond!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

