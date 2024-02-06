Top track

chien noir

La Cigale
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après 2 premier EPs et une nomination en tant que “Révélation masculine” aux Victoires de la musique 2022, chien noir revient en force et confirme la formule magique qui est la sienne. Avec son nouveau single "Je veux, je veux, je veux", l'artiste annonce...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
Lineup

Chien Noir

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

