Mo Troper - Citgo Sign

Mo Troper Performance + Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Mo Troper will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC on Friday, January 26th at 6pm, performing and signing store-purchased copies of his new album Troper Sings Brion, out

Your ticket provides free entry to the event.

Performance will begin promptly...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mo Troper

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

