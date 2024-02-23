Top track

Amorphous, Nikki Nair, Kehlani - Back Together (feat. Kehlani) - Nikki Nair Remix

Percolate presents: Nikki Nair (All Night Long)

Venue MOT Unit 18
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

An All Night Long journey w/ Nikki Nair's high-energy take on breaks, electro and left-field bass

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nikki Nair

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

