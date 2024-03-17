Top track

Nu poco ‘e bene

Gnut alle 19:00 in punto! All'Eremo

Eremo Club
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gnut alle 19:00 in Punto All'Eremo.

Botteghino 15€

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Gnut

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

