Illasoul: In Real Time, Mackwood x Anatole Muster

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Illasoul's 8th installement of their 'In Real Time Takeover' welcomes two of the UKs finest jazz musicians to the Ninety One Living Room stage: Mackwood & Anatole Muster!

This event will see perform a blend of jazz, fusion and hip hop music! All are welco...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Illasoul.
Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

