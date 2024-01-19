DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COUGHMAN all night

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
DJKansas City
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Coughman - hometown selector, heavy hitter, takes us for a 4 hour trip through the foggy haze. Deep, meaningful selections, that will have you melting to the floor.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NOMADA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coughman

IN THE LOWEST FERNS by NOMADA

1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

