Night Tales x Razor-N-Tape: A Decade Of Dancing

Night Tales
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
To celebrate a decade of dancing Razor-N-Tape travel across the pond for their debut London showcase. Be a part of history!

💞 THE HEATED INDOOR TERRACE IS FREE ENTRY

💞 TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

💞 EVERY FRIDAY...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales & Origins Sound
Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

