Wolf Eyes + Anthony Braxton

Solar Myth
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
Ars Nova Workshop is thrilled to present the limitless pairing of experimental noise duo Wolf Eyes and iconic saxophonist/composer Anthony Braxton, at Solar Myth on Friday, January 19.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

