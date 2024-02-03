DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chouchou l’Amoureuse présente le Cosmic TV Show

Blonde Venus
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
TheatreBordeaux
Samedi 3 février, la talenteuse Chouchou l'Amoureuse du Cosmic Burlesque Show s'empare de Blonde Venus avec son tout nouveau format le "Cosmic TV Show". Sa volonté : proposer un nouveau genre de spectacle tourné autour de l'univers de la télévision mais un...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:00 pm

