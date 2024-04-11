DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grace Mulvey: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"Fresh from a sold out Dublin Fringe run, Grace Mulvey (BBC Galton & Simpson Comedy Winner) is working on her hotly anticipated new WIP show.

Grace has recently been diagnosed with 'foot truama', which is not a type of truama she realised even existed. In...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.