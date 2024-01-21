DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
4PM DOORS -- FULL FOOD AND BEVERAGE MENU AVAILABLE
5PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $25 AT THE DOOR // IF YOU HAVE ANY ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS, PURCHASE ANY TICKET ON THE MAIN FLOOR
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective inspires audiences through it...
