Felhur x Andro

New Morning
Fri, 7 Jun 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.60

About

Après une Boule Noire sold out en moins de deux mois, Felhur et Andro reviennent pour faire trembler les murs du New Morning

Presented by BLEU CITRON PRODUCTIONS SAS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Felhur x Andro

Venue

New Morning

7 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

