Gambi en Showcase

Warehouse Nantes
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
GigsNantes
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
GAMBI de retour pour un showcase exclusif sur Nantes !

Room 1

GAMBI (showcase exclusif)

CAMUS

MÜNE

Room 2

COLLECTIF DEMAIN

Nous vous rappelons qu'un showcase dure entre 30 et 45mn suivant le choix de l’artiste, et se déroule pendant la soirée....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Warehouse Nantes.
Gambi

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open11:45 pm

