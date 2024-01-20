DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GAMBI de retour pour un showcase exclusif sur Nantes !
Room 1
GAMBI (showcase exclusif)
CAMUS
MÜNE
Room 2
COLLECTIF DEMAIN
Nous vous rappelons qu'un showcase dure entre 30 et 45mn suivant le choix de l’artiste, et se déroule pendant la soirée....
