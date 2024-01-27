Top track

Wata Igarashi - Abyss I

WORK Presents: Wata Igarashi, .VRIL (LIVE), & NEKTER

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
Los Angeles
About

On Saturday, January 27th, WORK Presents: Wata Igarashi, .VRIL (LIVE), and NEKTER! Prepare for a night of deep and hypnotic sounds from these amazing talent. A proper night of techno not to be missed

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
Lineup

Wata Igarashi, .VRIL

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

