NyE'24 - HARD PROOF, THE DEER, MOCKJAW + a suprise guest!

Radio East
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
$24.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
8 doors

9 mockjaw

10 suprise!

11 the deer

12 hard proof

All ages
Presented by Radio/East

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

