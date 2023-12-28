DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Warface

Sala Lisa
Thu, 28 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLisbon
About

WARFACE is back.

Este evento é para maiores de 18
Apresentado por LISA.

Venue

Sala Lisa

Rua Das Gaivotas, 1200-201 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open10:00 pm

