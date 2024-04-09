Top track

HotWax - Baked Beans

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DIY Now & Next Tour 2024 - Hotwax + Special Guest: Aziya

Future Yard
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HotWax - Baked Beans
Got a code?

About

Kili Presents

DIY NOW AND NEXT TOUR 2024

This is a 16+ event ( u16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Aziya, HotWax

Venue

Future Yard

75 Argyle St, Birkenhead CH41 6AB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.