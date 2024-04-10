Top track

Dream State

The Waterfront Studio
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Cross Live Presents

Dream State

Welsh Rock Band Dream State infuse elements of EDM, Rock and Metal to craft a modern, energetic sound.

The band initially formed in 2014 and saw viral success with the release of single 'White Lies'. Subsequent album...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dream State

Venue

The Waterfront Studio

139-141 King St, NR1 1QH, Norwich
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

