FOOD HOUSE

Point Ephémère
27 May - 27 Nov 2024
GigsParis
€22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FOOD HOUSE

Food house est un groupe composé de Fraxiom et de gupi. Le couple produit leur première collaboration et leur premier album à succès sur Dylan Brady's Dog Show Records.

Leur album éponyme regorge de références à la culture pop, de blagues obsc...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

food house

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

