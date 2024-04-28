DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WIN TICKETS to Brick Lane Jazz Festival 2024

Various Venues, Brick Lane
26 Apr - 28 Apr 2024
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Win 2 x Weekend Passes + a merch bundle to Brick Lane Jazz Festival 2024 🎁

With over 100 artists performing over 3 days across 11 music venues on and around Brick Lane, come and discover the pulse of UK Jazz 🪐

Winners will be notified on Saturday 16th...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Brick Lane Jazz Fest.
Venue

Various Venues, Brick Lane

Dray Walk Gallery, Dray Walk, London, England E1 6QL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

