Milkshake, Closing Party 2023

Ministry Of Sound
Tue, 19 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
* Info Message - Milkshake Ministry of Sound will be closed for Christmas break on Tuesday December 26th and Tuesday January 2nd, we will be back in action with our opening party on January 9th, and our official Refreshers Raves on January 16th and 23rd,...

This is an 18+ event
Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open11:00 pm
1200 capacity

