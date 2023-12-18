DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dooble : Sylvain Rifflet & Philippe Gordiani

POPUP!
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.59
About

DOOBLE

Sylvain Rifflet / Philippe Gordiani

Imaginez une musique résolument électronique, tantôt planante, parfois dansante, souvent répétitive et toujours minimaliste mélangeant une écriture ciselée pour un instrumentiste (saxophone et clarinette) et des...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

Sylvain Rifflet, Philippe Gordiani

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

